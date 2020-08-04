HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tornado warnings were issued for several parts of the state throughout the day on Tuesday.
Areas included Fairfield, Middlesex, and Hartford counties. The warnings have since expired.
The warnings came as Tropical Storm Isaias brought damaging winds and rain to the state on Tuesday.
Several weather alerts currently in effect due to the storm:
- Tornado watch issued for all of Connecticut
- Coastal flood advisory for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Isaias strengthened to a hurricane on Monday night. After making landfall in the Carolinas, it was downgraded back to a tropical storm.
Track Isaias with Channel 3's hurricane tracker here.
As it exited the state on Tuesday afternoon, damage and power outages were left behind.
As of 6:20 p.m., Eversource was reporting 277,089 outages, with the majority in Fairfield County. United Illuminating was reporting 117,000.
Eversource is responding to customers on Twitter, saying they are aware of system issues as customers are not able to reach the company.
Customers looking to report an outage can do so on their social media pages until the issues are resolved.
We’re experiencing issues with our automated outage reporting systems. We’re aware of the significant number of outages across the state, and are actively working to assess the damage. All of our crews and additional resources are ready to begin restoration when it is safe.— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020
RELATED: Downed trees and wires, damage reported across CT
The storm had sustained winds of 70 mph as of Tuesday afternoon. Its direction was north, northeast at 35 mph.
Around 1 p.m., strong winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes were occurring over northern New Jersey. That moved toward Connecticut, leading to multiple tornado warnings being issued for parts of the state.
By 3:45 p.m., all tornado warnings in Connecticut had expired.
The track of the storm shifted westward on Tuesday, meaning the state saw less rain, but still got the strong, damaging winds.
Even though it's no longer a hurricane, it was still considered a strong storm, with the worst being between 2 and 6 p.m.
As it departed from the area, gusty winds stayed and an abundance of damage was left behind.
RELATED: CT towns urge people to prepare for Isaias' potential impact
"[Tuesday] evening, the storm rapidly lifts north and away from Connecticut," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Winds will gradually die down as well.
Wednesday looks to be much better. The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
Temperatures should range from between 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday should also be nice with highs in the 80s.
A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
Well yet another overhyped storm from WFSB that amounted to nothing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.