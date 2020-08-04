(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Isaias’ heavy rain and strong winds led to downed trees and power lines on Tuesday afternoon.
The winds started getting stronger after noon, and increasing reports of damage started being reported shortly after that.
Around the same time, tornado warnings started being issued for parts of the state, including Fairfield, Middlesex, and Hartford counties.
Trees and power lines came down across the entire state, leading to road closures, power outages, and an abundance of damage.
As of 7:15 p.m., Eversource was reporting 405,728 outages, with the majority in Fairfield County. United Illuminating was reporting 126,689, with the majority of outages in Fairfield.
Eversource is responding to customers on Twitter, saying they are aware of system issues as customers are not able to reach the company.
Customers looking to report an outage can do so on their social media pages until the issues are resolved.
In Wethersfield, part of a roof came off an apartment building on Maple Street. Thankfully there were no injuries.
Other towns seeing trees down onto homes are Vernon, Bristol and Rocky Hill.
A tree came down across I-84 west in Southington just after 2 p.m., shutting down part of the highway.
A tree also fell onto I-691 west a few hours later. State police are reminding people that if they need to venture out onto the roads to take extra caution.
#CTtraffic I-691 West just before Ex 2 a tree is down in the left lane. Hazards are happening all over the state. If you MUST be on the roads drive with EXTRA caution. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/63pu7btyOd— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 4, 2020
As of 5:30 p.m., these are road closures and traffic alerts being reported by the Dept. of Transportation:
- WESTPORT - RT15 Northbound and Southbound CLOSED between Exits 41 and 42
- EAST HADDAM - RT82 CLOSED between SR 431 and Cold Spring Road
- MADISON - Debris (In Roadway) on I-95 Southbound between Exits 62 and 61. The right lane is closed.
- SOUTHINGTON - Tree DOwn on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 31 and 32. The right and center lanes are closed.
- BRANFORD - Debris (In Roadway) on I-95 Southbound between Exits 56 and 55. The right lane is closed.
- ORANGE - RT15 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 58 and 59 because of Debris (In Roadway).
- STAMFORD - RT15 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 34 and 35 because of Debris (In Roadway).
- NEW FAIRFIELD - Route 39 CLOSED at Gillotti Rd due to tree in wires
- WESTPORT - RT 33 CLOSED @ KINGS HIGHWAY NORTH because of Motor Vehicle Accident (1 Vehicle) INTO A TREE.
- GREENWICH - RT15 Southbound CLOSED between Exits 28 and 27 because of Motor Vehicle Accident (1 Vehicle) into a tree.
- POMFRET - Route 44 CLOSED at Gary School Rd due to tree in wires
- HADDAM - Route 154 CLOSED at School House Lane
- SIMSBURY - SR 540 CLOSED between Route 189 and Route 187
- HADDAM - Route 154 CLOSED at Camp Bethel road
- SOUTHINGTON - Route 10 at West main street closed for tree down in road.
- LITCHFIELD - US202 CLOSED AT Old Turnpike Rd
- PRESTON - RT 164 @RT 2 IN PRESTON CLOSED
