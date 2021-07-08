(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa has traveled over the Carolinas as of Thursday morning.
Also overnight, Connecticut’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a warning for coastal and southeastern CT, as well as Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Given the amount of rain the state has already seen, along with rain associated with storms Thursday afternoon, and the effects of Elsa, the whole state is now under a flash flood watch.
Ahead of Elsa's impact, the state will see storms on Thursday afternoon that could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and even a small risk for a tornado.
Thursday night into Friday, Elsa passes over Southern New England.
“The rain will intensify overnight, and the worst of it will fall during the morning commute,” said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.
The state could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain.
Cole said the greatest threat will be heavy tropical downpours, leading to localized flooding.
Southeastern CT has greatest chance to see wind gusts 40 mph or greater.
Rain across Connecticut will be at its heaviest on Friday morning.
On Friday, Cole said conditions will improve quickly after noon. Though, another round of showers and storms may develop later in the evening.
