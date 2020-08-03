HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Weather alerts have been issued ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to have an impact on Connecticut starting on Tuesday.
A tropical storm warning was issued for southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from Tuesday morning into Wednesday. A tropical storm watch was issued for the rest of the state.
"There will be periods of rain [Tuesday] in advance of Isaias," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Tropical downpours are possible and that could lead to flash flooding during the afternoon into Tuesday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well."
Haney said wind from Isaias could cause some damage and power outages. The wind should get progressively stronger throughout Tuesday, with the strongest coming late in the day and Tuesday night.
Gusts of between 45 and 55 mph will be possible.
"Total rainfall could range from 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts are possible," Haney said. "The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 2 to 6 inches of rain with the highest amount over the western half of the state. However, that will greatly depend on the exact storm track."
Too much rainfall over a short period of time could lead to flash flooding. Coastal flooding may also be a concern.
Isaias is expected to rapidly move away to the north on Wednesday.
"We should enjoy a quieter day," Haney said. "The sky will become partly-sunny, and the air will be humid, although the humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon."
Temperatures should range from between 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday should also be nice with highs in the 80s.
A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.