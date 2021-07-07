As the center of Tropical Storm Elsa shifted into southern Georgia on Wednesday evening, alerts were already posted in Connecticut.

(WFSB) -- As the center of Tropical Storm Elsa shifted into southern Georgia on Wednesday evening, weather alerts were already posted for parts of Connecticut.

Part of coastal and southeastern CT are now under a tropical storm watch, along with Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Track storm Elsa with the Channel 3 Tropical Tracker here.

Given the amount of rain the state has already seen, along with rain associated with storms Thursday afternoon, and the effects of Elsa, Fairfield and New Haven counties are under a flash flood watch. Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the watch will likely be expanded to include more of CT.

Thursday night into Friday, Elsa passes near/over Southern New England.

"Given a shift to the west in projected path, not only will heavy rain be likely, but now wind could also be a factor. Provided our recent rounds of rain, flooding could be an issue into Friday morning," Dixon said.

Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning. By late morning, early Friday afternoon, the storm will be into Massachusetts.

As of Wednesday evening, Elsa had sustained winds at 45 mph.

