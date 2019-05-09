(WFSB) -- Is a homemade Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch on your to-do list?
Tropicana is ready to help!
The company said starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday, they will have a hotline to answer all breakfast related questions.
Some of the tips include which juice to use in mimosas, and how to make the perfect scrambled eggs.
The number to the hotline is 1-833-2TROP-MOM.
