ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A truck that Enfield officers were trying to stop was involved in a serious crash just over the Massachusetts border on Thursday morning.
The crash, which also involved a mail truck, happened just over the state line into Longmeadow on Route 5 around 11:30 a.m.
Two serious injuries have been reported.
The Enfield police chief said officers were trying to stop the offending vehicle prior to the crash, near Route 5 and Bridge Street.
Officers had observed the driver failing to obey road signs, and appeared to be intoxicated.
Then, officers tried again farther down the road at Elm Street.
While Enfield police wouldn't comment if the chase crossed state lines, it appears the driver traveled 4 miles from the first traffic stop to the crash site.
At the crash scene, on Longmeadow Street and South Avenue, mail and packages were seen scattered everywhere following the collision, along with pieces of the mail truck.
Eyewitnesses described the moments leading to the serious wreck.
"It went through the red light at a high rate of speed, maybe 50 to 60 miles an hour and it crashed into the mail truck," said Justin Anstett. "It dragged the mail truck from the red light where it is now, maybe 20 yards or so."
Neighbors nearby said it sounded like an explosion.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
