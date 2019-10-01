CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The southbound side of Route 9 is congested for about 4 miles following a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 19 and 16.
It was first reported just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The two left lanes were blocked, but have since cleared.
Still, residual delays lingered more than 30 minutes after the initial report.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Gm! #traffic Rt 9 sb heavy delays accident with truck btw exits 19 &16 2 left lanes blocked @WFSBnews @WFSBMorningTeam pic.twitter.com/hVcGNsV96n— Renee DiNino (@MyCTCommunity) October 1, 2019
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.