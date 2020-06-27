NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-95 in New Haven is back open following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to State Police officials, a tractor trailer was heading north on I-95 prior to Exit 46 when, due to the inclement weather, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was going around a curve, causing it to crash through a guardrail and down an embankment.
It is believed that the operator sustained minor injuries.
State Police determined that the driver was at fault and was given a verbal warning for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to maintain an established lane.
The right lane was closed while troopers investigated the crash and caused delays in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.