NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A truck crash has closed one lane on I-95 Northbound in New Haven Saturday evening, officials said.
State police say the right lane is closed in the area of Exit 46 while troopers investigate the crash.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes are congested between Exits 42 and 46 because of a truck down an embankment.
State police says drivers should expect delays if traveling in or around the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.