ENFIELD (WFSB) - A box truck accident has closed two lanes of I-91 in Enfield Wednesday.
According to state police, the right and center lanes of the highway are closed northbound between exits 48 and 49.
Police said the truck collided with a car early Wednesday morning. Two people were injured and were transported to an areas hospital for treatment.
A diesel spill from the truck is now being cleaned up before the lanes can reopen.
