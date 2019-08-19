NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 southbound in Norwich is closed after a truck rolled over and caught fire.
According to the Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between exits 13 and 11.
Additionally, one lane on the northbound side of the highway is also closed as crews work to put the fire out.
State police said Route 2 eastbound to I-395 south is also closed.
The City of New London warned that traffic is slowed headed toward Backus Hospital. Heavy traffic was reported on Route 32 in the Norwich/Montville areas.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or what the truck was carrying.
