Truck crashes into telephone pole early Saturday morning

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Officials responded to a truck versus telephone pole crash on Saturday morning.
East Haddam Fire Department responded to an accident on Town Street at 2:45am.
Officials said a truck struck a telephone pole.
A person was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Connecticut State Police are currently investigating the crash.
