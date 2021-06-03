SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from California was arrested by South Windsor police after a fight that involved a martial arts weapon.
Maximum Elbey, 34, of Sun Valley, CA, was taken into custody on Wednesday.
According to police, he became involved in an altercation at the Mobis Parts America business on Sullivan Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Elbey, a truck driver, attacked an employee. Police said he punched the employee in the face and hit the employee in the head three times with nunchucks.
The suspect was restrained by employees before police arrived.
The employee was brought to a hospital for minor physical injuries.
Police said they found more weapons in the passenger compartment of Elbey's truck, including two 13 inch swords and a number of other martial-arts-style weapons.
He was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Elbey was held on a $75,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday in Manchester.
