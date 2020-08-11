NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A driver was hospitalized following a crash in Norwalk Tuesday morning.
According to the Norwalk Fire Department, a truck and a tractor trailer were involved.
It happened on Interstate 95.
Firefighters said the driver of the truck rammed the back of the tractor trailer and had to be extricated from his vehicle.
The driver was taken to Norwalk Hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.
No other details were released.
