(WFSB) – Drivers may hit an unexpected speed bump this summer.
Finding gasoline could be a challenge thanks to a delivery issue.
Experts said there really is not a shortage of gasoline. The issue is that there are not enough qualified fuel delivery drivers out on the road.
At stations like a Sunoco in Bristol, it could lead to some serious pain at the pump.
Like so many other issues, this is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year when the coronavirus began, gas prices plummeted because people were staying home. That led many fuel companies to lay off qualified drivers. When that happened, many left the area or the industry altogether. In fact, experts said a lot of fuel delivery drivers entered fields that weren’t impacted as severely, such as construction.
Driver turnover was already high, right around 50 percent. However, this past year, the rate skyrocketed to roughly 70 percent.
That translates into a major supply issue for drivers because fuel demand has already reached 97 percent of its pre pandemic level. That means some gas stations may run out of fuel. Worst of all, it could lead to fuel prices continuing to surge.
Channel 3 spoke with a truck driving school employee who acknowledged the driver shortage and said the resulting chaos sent the issue into overdrive.
“We had the pandemic, and everything was locked down,” the employee said. “A lot of drivers were laid off and drivers don't want to be laid off, so they moved on to other companies and now the companies are scrambling to get more drivers.”
Unfortunately, gas prices really continue to rise. The national average for a gallon of regular is $2.89. Experts warn the driver shortage coupled with more people expected to hit the road this summer will likely mean the trend will likely continue over the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.