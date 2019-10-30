GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 northbound in Guilford was closed due to a truck fire.
According to the Department of Transportation, the fire happened between exits 58 and 59 on the northbound side.
The highway was eventually cleared.
The southbound side was also temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
The crash was first reported just before 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
