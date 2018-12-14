EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A truck fire is causing delays on I-84 westbound in East Hartford.
The right lane is closed between exits 54 and 51 while crews work to extinguish the fire.
The truck fire is on the right shoulder at the Route 44 on ramp.
There is no word on any injuries from the fire.
Check for traffic updates here.
