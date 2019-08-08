A crash involving a truck shut down Bank Street in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A truck crash closed a road in Waterbury overnight.

According to police, the truck crashed on Bank Street early Thursday morning.

Bank Street was closed from Riverside Street to West Liberty Street.

Officers said the truck hit a Metro-North train bridge.

The area has since reopened.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

