AVON (WFSB) – A truck carrying masonry stone and supplies rolled over causing delays Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Waterville Road (Rt-10) from Rt. 44.
Materials from the truck spilled onto lawns of businesses at 3 and 5 Waterville road as well as the roadway.
No one was injured in the accident; however, the truck driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified for a small diesel fuel leak from the truck.
An investigation is ongoing, and more information will be available in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.