WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A truck slammed into a nail salon in Wallingford on Thursday.
It happened at the Sun Nails business on East Center Street, around 10:30 a.m.
The driver told police his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal.
No injuries were reported.
The business is closed at this time while a building inspector examines the structure.
