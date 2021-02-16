NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With snow on tap for later this week, the long lines are still being seen in New Haven as trucks wait to load up on road salt.
On Tuesday afternoon, trucks stretched down Wheeler Street.
Since this past weekend, crews have been busy at New Haven’s Gateway Terminal, loading up trucks from across Connecticut, and even neighboring states.
Channel 3 first reported on the long lines this past weekend.
With the salt pile no longer at the New London state pier, New Haven is now the only place in the state where salt can be picked up.
“Usually we go to New London, it’s a lot closer, so we’re not burning fuel. Right down here you’ve got everybody from the state in one area, so it’s like a circus in the in the morning,” said Tom Zeimet, of Montville.
The salt pile at the state pier in New London is now gone to make way for a redevelopment project.
New Haven’s Gateway Terminal and the three companies storing and supplying salt there is now the only spot in the state to get that material.
“To get one load on Friday, we waited 9, 10 hours for one load and we usually, out of New London, we do 4-5 loads a day,” Zeimet said.
While the wait time is down, Gateway said they’re seeing 650 trucks a day, with 500 going to the two companies Morton and Champion, providing salt for the state Dept. of Transportation, and cities and towns.
Gateways says it is loading up about 150 private contractors and landscapers.
“Compared to the weekend, it’s a breeze. Saturday, I sat in 8 hours, just to get my light weight. I only got one load of salt,” said Joe Lane, of Rocky Hill.
Gateway admitted it previously planned to increase the price of salt, saying it’s costing them more to purchase it. However, it announced it will hold off for as long as possible.
Joe Lane and Paul Scalora, who work for JVIII Construction out of Rocky Hill, said they would always load up in New London as well, but now New Haven it is.
“Today’s not so bad, but in the past, 8 hours one load, it’s tough on us. We have families, we want to see our families. When New London was open, it was just so much easier for us,” Scalora said.
Now the question is whether or not there is enough salt. Gateway said there is, saying 55,000 tons will be coming in later this week, along with another shipment by the middle of March.
