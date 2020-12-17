MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The snow from Winter Storm Bailey continued to fall at a ferocious rate of speed in Milford on Thursday morning.
The wind also really picked up during the early morning hours, so there was a treacherous combination of snow coating the roads and lousy visibility.
Channel 3’s crew was at the exit 40 rest stop off Interstate 95 south on Thursday morning.
A number of tractor trailers were parked there.
There are two reasons for that.
One was the horrible conditions of the road.
The other was a truck ban that impacts 18-wheelers with empty trailers.
As a result, professional drivers were sitting this storm out.
State officials recommended that all drivers to the same.
