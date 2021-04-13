HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular Hartford restaurant is back open after a winter hibernation.
The Trumbull Kitchen on Trumbull Street said it planned to reopen on Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic decrease in activity in Hartford’s central business district, Max Restaurant Group shut down the Trumbull Kitchen in December as the city’s major businesses had most of their employees working remotely and business travel dropped.
“Trumbull Kitchen is prepared to welcome our guests and friends back once the pandemic passes and the energy and vitality of downtown Hartford returns," Max Restaurant Group founder Richard Rosenthal said at the time.
With more people getting vaccinated every day and the energy coming back to the city, both Rosenthal and Christopher Torla, managing partner of Trumbull Kitchen, felt Tuesday was right time to reopen the restaurant a few weeks ahead of schedule.
“We are very excited to get back to serving the people of Hartford," Torla said. “We have a lot of great new items on our menus, our patio will be open for outdoor dining, and our team is ready to welcome you back to Trumbull Kitchen, of course with strict cleaning procedures and social distancing protocols in place to provide our guests with a safe and healthy dining experience."
