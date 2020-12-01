HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Max Restaurant Group announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily close Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford.
The restaurant will close after dinner on Saturday, December 5 and will remain closed until sometime in the spring.
The company did not give an exact date of reopening.
Max Restaurant Group founder Richard Rosenthal attributed the decision to close Trumbull Kitchen temporarily to the ongoing pandemic, which has reduced activity in Hartford’s central business district.
“As downtown Hartford’s major employers have eliminated business travel and pivoted to remote work, business at Trumbull Kitchen has been significantly reduced,” stated Rosenthal. “We want to make certain that Trumbull Kitchen is prepared to welcome our guests and friends back once the pandemic passes and the energy and vitality of downtown Hartford returns.”
Rosenthal said all employees currently working at Trumbull Kitchen will be offered jobs if available at one of the other seven Max Restaurant Group locations.
