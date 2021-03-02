HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Trumbull Street in Hartford is closed as crews are working to repair the XL Center sign after it was damaged by the wind.
Mayor Luke Bronin posted a photo in Twitter Tuesday morning, showing the ‘X’ in the XL Center sign having been blown off the building by the wind.
He said crews are working to repair the sign now, but have shut down Trumbull Street.
Trumbull Street closed right now — wind blew the X off the XL Center. City team working w/XL Center team now. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/SVHp7azrq7— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) March 2, 2021
