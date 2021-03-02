EvfJ1LRWgAUjmCI.jpg

Mayor Luke Bronin posted a photo in Twitter showing the ‘X’ in the XL Center sign having been blown off the building by the wind.

 Mayor Luke Bronin

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Trumbull Street in Hartford is closed as crews are working to repair the XL Center sign after it was damaged by the wind.

Mayor Luke Bronin posted a photo in Twitter Tuesday morning, showing the ‘X’ in the XL Center sign having been blown off the building by the wind.

He said crews are working to repair the sign now, but have shut down Trumbull Street.

