HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's a clash between how the president wants governors to deal with protesters and what Connecticut's leadership is doing.
President Donald Trump wants governors to "dominate the battlefield."
Gov. Ned Lamont, however, is working to keep the peace.
Protests in Connecticut over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week, have been mostly peaceful.
Protesters told Channel 3 on Monday that they simply want to see meaningful action to create change in the way the black community is treated.
In Southington on Monday, the town's deputy police chief marched with the crowd.
RELATED: Protest in honor of George Floyd in Southington
In Hartford, state police joined demonstrators on Interstate 84.
RELATED: I-84 reopens in Hartford after protesters block the highway in the name of George Floyd
Troopers were there to detour traffic and monitor the crowd.
While protesters are pleading for their non-violent moments to lead to actual change, Trump has different plans.
"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.
RELATED: Democratic governors reject Trump's call to send in military
Connecticut's leadership was asked if the National Guard will come to the state.
Channel 3 was told that's not the plan.
Protests have largely remained peaceful other than a few incidents and arrests.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(3) comments
HI Brian; yes I choose to remain unnamed as is my right in a free country. You can continue to bully people online. We all know how important it is that we all know who you are and who you are related to.
When the governors homes are attacked and the police let them in to pillage and plunder then they can take the stand of do nothing. It is easy to take the high ground when you are still making a living, have a security detail and your family is safe.
Trump is right. This has gone beyond protest of George Floyd. This is now a standoff between the right and the left. The left will let the country implode to win an election.
The president was directing his suggestions to states/cities where there is violence & destruction from leftwing groups. Today after midnight, four police officers were shot in St. Louis so like with the Coronavirus, leaders can take proper action depending on the situation in their state. Our Connecticiut governor should not get political about this serious matter where our cities are being attacked by leftwing groups.
I guess being anonymous gives you license to spout anything you want.
The violence is being instigated by a small segment of protesters not limited to the Left. Don't let your ideology get in the way of facts.
Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said Saturday that the outsiders included "a rogues gallery of terrorists from Antifa to 'Boogaloo' groups encouraging and committing violence." Boogaloo is a group often associated with far-right extremist ideology that wants to initiate a civil war. Rubio tweeted that the groups were not "ideologically compatible but share a hatred of govt & police & are taking advantage of the protests."
"Many of these professional agitators don't fit a simple left vs right identity," Rubio said. "They are part of a growing anti-government extremist movement. They hate law enforcement & want to tear the whole system down even if it requires a new civil war."
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.