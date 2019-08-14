WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - There could be a possible breakthrough in the gun control debate.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said he's now working with Republican President Donald Trump to tighten gun laws.
In the wake of two mass shootings, President Donald Trump and Sen. Chris Murphy said they had a good discussion about gun control. Could a breakthrough be reached this time?
It's part of the latest wave of pressure from Democrats who are calling for change in the wake of the two most recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Trump said he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are both on board to expand background checks for gun sales.
He said many other Republicans are too.
However, McConnell's staff has made clear that the majority leader is not on board and he's rejected calls to bring the Senate back early from its summer recess.
Democratic lawmakers are trying to take advantage of the momentum.
Those in the House of Representatives called on the Republican-led Senate to vote on a House-passed background checks measure.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer asked the Trump Administration to withdraw its $5 billion request for border wall funding and reallocate it toward programs combating violent extremism, domestic terrorism and gun violence research.
Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said Republicans want to reach a sensible solution.
"I don’t know, frankly, that the Democrats will get us there, but I spoke with Chris Murphy the Senator," Trump said. "We had a very good conversation. We'll see what happens. But I believe that Mitch, and I can tell you from my standpoint, I would like to see meaningful background checks and I think something will happen."
"He certainly believes that there is a deal to be had on what he calls a meaningful background check bill," Murphy said. "The devil is in the details as to what he means by that."
The National Rifle Association has publicly stated that it is opposed to any legislation that unfairly infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens.
