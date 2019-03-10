WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A member of the Trump administration paid a West Haven man, a Trump supporter, a visit with gifts in hand from the president.
West Haven man Jay Barrett told Channel 3 earlier in the week that his diagnosis of cystic fibrosis is deadly.
Barrett said his dying wish is to speak to President Trump as he is a big fan of the President. On Wednesday, that wish came true after President Trump called Barrett.
“It’s been great,” said Barrett. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
On Saturday, Trump administration member and lifelong family friend of the Trump family, Lynne Patton delivered Barrett a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by President Trump.
“Jay is one of us and he’s a fighter like the president so it was important for me to be here to support him,” said Patton.
Barrett’s older sister and Democratic City Councilor, Bridgette Hoskie crossed the aisle to make his brother’s dying wish come true.
“But this just goes to show you that his politics are one thing, but his humanity is an entirely different thing,” said Barrett.
