WASHINGTON (WFSB) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter while in Vietnam to criticize Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Trump is in Vietnam for a visit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?). His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud - he was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019
"I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?) His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud. He was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!"
In 2010, Blumenthal made inaccurate claims that he served in Vietnam.
He apologized for it afterward and admitted he was never overseas during his military service.
It wasn't the first time Trump and Blumenthal were involved in social media sparring.
Trump has brought up the matter multiple times on social media, particularly whenever Blumenthal mentioned the investigation into potential collusion with Russia or the former FBI director James Comey investigation.
Channel 3 is awaiting a response from Blumenthal's office about the latest tweet.
(3) comments
Umm, excuse me but Senator Blumenthal served honorably during the Vietnam War unlike draft dodging drumpftler who had his daddy pay his way out of it. And Connecticut is doing just fine. Governor Malloy made great strides digging our beautiful blue state out of the hole rowland the felon and rell created. Now we have another fine Liberal Democrat Governor, Ned Lamont, that will continue the fight for fairness, equality and social justice.
Not that anyone cares what drumpftler says, he'll be locked up in no time. Welcome back to the White House, Madam President, Hillary Clinton!
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
Is it any wonder why the Christopher Hasson story was buried?
Because he's working at the behest of drumpftler and the repukes.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
