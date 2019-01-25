EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Athletes from across the country and around the world were in East Windsor on Friday to vie for a spot on the Hartford Athletic's roster.
Head coach Jimmy Nielsen said the soccer players simply needed to be themselves, show they're a good teammate and "bring it."
Channel 3 posted video of the event here.
The team said it expected a little more than 90 soccer players at the tryouts on Friday morning.
The players came from 14 different states and five different countries.
They had three hours at Sports World in East Windsor to prove they deserved a spot on the team.
Nielsen said it was possible that someone's life could have changed.
"If we think you're good enough, we'll invite you in for the pre-season with the first team," Nielsen said. "Or, if we think you're extremely good, we'll give you a contract on the spot."
The preseason is week away.
The regular season starts in the beginning of March.
The Hartford Athletic will play at Dillon Stadium in Hartford, but the home opener won't be until May.
Tryouts for the team happened at 9 a.m. on Friday.
