WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Surging COVID-19 cases will affect millions of travelers across the country this fall and winter.
The Transportation Security Administration extended a travel mask mandate through January.
The original mask mandate, which never went away, was supposed to be in place until mid-September. This is extension.
Travelers on planes, trains, and buses will continue to need masks now until Jan. 18, 2022.
The mandate is not just for air travelers. It's for all public transit.
"For me personally it’s not a big deal if that’s what we gotta do," said Michael Yost of Old Saybrook. "I take the attitude for me if that’s what we gotta do, that’s what we gotta do. That’s just life right now."
The rise of COVID cases has some travelers changing plans.
"With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, due to the Delta variant across the United States, Americans, understandably are wondering if it's safe to travel," said Stacey Barber, AAA's executive director of travel.
AAA said some travelers are changing plans for person reasons. Others are based on renewed restrictions.
"I feel safety is first, so if that’s what we have to do, then I’m all for it," said Tiffany Mejia, a traveler.
Many travelers said they don't mind the extension. It keeps them safe while on the go.
"I don’t mind this thing at all," said Timothy O’ Meara of Seymour. "It’s not uncomfortable, and if it helps keep us safe. I’d wear this without COVID."
AAA suggested that travelers remain flexible, with a travel agent, and stay informed.
"Make sure you check the CDC guidelines as it relates to the COVID vaccine, testing before and after travel as appropriate, and mask wearing," Barber said.
Cue the ones that are going to be mad at simple requests.
