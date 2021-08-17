TSA extends mask mandate; travelers change plans due to COVID

(WFSB) - The TSA has extended the travel mask mandate through January.
Travelers on planes, trains, and buses will continue to need masks, and the rise of COVID cases has some travelers changing plans.
Stacey Barber, AAA Executive Director of Travel said , "With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, due to the delta variant across the United States, Americans, understandably are wondering if it's safe to travel."
AAA said some travelers are changing plans for person reasons, other are based on renewed restrictions.
Tiffany Mejia said, "I feel safety is first so if that’s what we have to do then I’m all for it."
Many travelers said they don't mind the extension, it keeps them safe on the go.
Timothy O’ Meara, Seymour said, "I don’t mind this thing at all. It’s not uncomfortable, and if it helps keep us safe - I’d wear this without COVID."
AAA suggests travelers remain flexible, with with a travel agent, and stay informed.
"Make sure you check the CDC guidelines as it relates to the covid vaccine, testing before and after travel as appropriate, and mask wearing," said Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.