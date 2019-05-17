WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A Florida man is facing charges after he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Bradley International Airport.
On Thursday, TSA officials spotted the handgun when the man’s fanny pack entered the x-ray machine at checkpoint.
He was found having a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets, along with a box of 50 additional rounds of ammunition.
According to TSA officials, passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
“Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” TSA officials said in a press release.
This is the fourth time this year that a gun was caught at checkpoint at Bradley International Airport.
TSA officials caught nine firearms in 2018.
“Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber,” TSA officials said.
