WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A Niantic man was arrested on Sunday after he was stopped at Bradley International Airport with a loaded handgun, officials said.
This was the fifth gun caught at the airport so far this year. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught nine firearms at Bradley in 2018.
The 9mm handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, and was found in the man’s carry-on bag.
According to officials, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
“Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” officials said in a news release.
