WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Transportation security officials want travelers to know what's ok to bring on an airplane during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
The Transportation Security Administration held a news conference on Friday, reminding passengers what to expect when they fly out of Bradley International Airport.
The TSA said travelers can expect a crowd at the airport in Windsor Locks during the last few days of December.
It said passengers often want to fly with gifts and food.
However, there are guidelines for what can go in carry-on bags and what needs to be checked.
TSA has several ways for travelers to find out where to pack items such as fruitcakes or knitting needles so that they can be brought onto an airplane.
A travel checklist can be found on the TSA's website here.
