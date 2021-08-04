TSA reminds travelers what is allowed on planes after officers find stun gun, bullets

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - On Aug. 3, TSA agents found a lipstick shaped stun gun and three .380 caliber bullets during security screening at Bradley Airport.

The agency posted a reminder outlining what can be taken an airplanes. 

Items like aerosol insecticide, ammunition, and stun guns can be packed in checked bags, but not carry-ons.

