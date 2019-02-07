WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- According to the Transportation Security Administration, there was an increase in handguns that were stopped at checkpoints at New England airports last year.
The TSA said in 2018, 45 handguns were stopped at airports in New England, nine of them at Bradley International Airport.
In 2017, 29 guns were stopped at airports across New England, and five of those were at Bradley.
The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints in 2018 were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 298; Dallas/Fort Worth International with 219; Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 129; Denver International with 126 and Orlando International at 123.
TSA officials said in total, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.
Officials went on to say 86 percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.
TSA Firearms Catches at Checkpoints in Airports in New England
|Airport
|2017
|2018
|Boston Logan International Airport
|14
|21
|Bradley International Airport
|5
|9
|T.F. Green Airport
|0
|4
|Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
|3
|4
|Portland International Jetport
|3
|4
|Burlington International Airport
|1
|2
|Worcester Regional Airport
|0
|1
|Bangor International Airport
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|45
