A passenger tried to get through security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport while in possession of an unloaded pellet gun

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- An unloaded pellet gun was confiscated at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

According to TSA New England, a passenger tried to get through the security checkpoint in possession of the unloaded pellet gun.

TSA New England said the gun was confiscated by CT State Police.

State police said no arrest was made, and that the incident is still under investigation.

