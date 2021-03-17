WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- An unloaded pellet gun was confiscated at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
According to TSA New England, a passenger tried to get through the security checkpoint in possession of the unloaded pellet gun.
TSA New England said the gun was confiscated by CT State Police.
A passenger @Bradley_Airport tried to get through @TSA security yesterday with this bag of chips, and oh yeah this unloaded pellet gun. We let the chips go through...but @CT_STATE_POLICE responded and confiscated the gun. pic.twitter.com/y3KAP8Hjgb— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) March 17, 2021
State police said no arrest was made, and that the incident is still under investigation.
