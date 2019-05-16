NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A case of tuberculosis was reported at a school in North Windham.
Windham Public Schools said the case was confirmed at the Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy.
A letter was sent to parents on Wednesday in which it said a plan of action is in place, in accordance with guidelines from the state Department of Public Health and local health authorities.
"The affected individual is being treated at this time and there is no risk of additional exposure to any students or staff at this time," wrote Patricia Sulk, director of health for the North Central District Health Department and principal Timothy Maclure.
The letter informed parents that it usually takes 8 hours of close contact in a small room for tuberculosis to be transmitted.
"A healthy person cannot contract TB from casual exposure such as passing in a hall or sitting in a cafeteria for an hour," Sulk and Maclure said.
The two said the risk that another child has become infected as a result of the exposure was very small.
However, state health officials recommend the testing of all students and staff who were in any class or after-school activity with the individual during the time of exposure.
"If testing is indicated for your child, you will be contacted via another letter within the next week," Sulk and Maclure wrote.
They said testing is recommended to take place now and in 8 to 10 weeks.
District officials said that although families may opt to have their preferred provider or doctor conduct this test, a clinic will take place on May 28 and May 29 at Barrows during school hours.
"Representatives from [DPH and the local health district] will join school officials in hosting at health school community information forum on Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m.," Windham Public Schools wrote on its website. "We invite all families to attend that are seeking additional information."
More on tuberculosis, including the state's guidelines, can be found on the Department of Public Health's website here.
