HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday may have started warm and muggy, but it's going to end with some pop-up storms and a temperature change.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the potential for strong-to-severe storms.
A severe thunderstorm watch was then issued for the entire state until 10 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the temperature reached 90 degrees at Windsor Locks, meaning the state has had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. This breaks the record of 38 days that was set back in 1983.
Some storms started moving into the state on Tuesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said any showers and thunderstorms will end early this evening.
"It is possible one or two storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds, and hail," he said.
Track any that pop up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Tuesday's storms are in association with a cold front.
"After the thunderstorm threat ends, a northwesterly breeze will usher cooler, much drier air into the state throughout the night," Deprest said.
It'll bring a refreshing change, and a preview of early autumn, as temperatures drop back into the 70s this evening.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday will feel more like September.
"The sky will be bright and sunny, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s. Plus, dew points will be in the upper 30s and 40s, which is very dry air," DePrest said.
There will be a nice breeze too.
However, the cool, comfortable weather will be short-lived.
A frontal boundary will approach southern New England Wednesday night, meaning clouds will overspread the state.
A few showers and thunderstorms may develop as well, especially after midnight.
"We are in Early Warning Weather Alert mode for Thursday, due to the potential for severe storms and damaging winds," DePrest said.
A front will stall near or over the state, and it will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms.
The potential for severe weather depends on the position of the front.
"Severe weather will be less likely if we remain on the cooler more stable side of the front. If we pop into the warm air sector, severe weather would be more likely," DePrest said.
This will also have a big impact on temperatures.
Most of Friday should be partly to mostly sunny and warm, with highs into the 80s.
There may be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening as another disturbance approaches the region from the west.
Then, a cold front arrives and will pick up moisture from what will be left of now Hurricane Laura.
The forecast for Saturday is tricky right now, but showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.
RELATED: Laura is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen more before hitting the Gulf Coast
Sunday looks better with dry weather and sunshine.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.