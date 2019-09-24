HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and it’s a massive push to get people to the polls for upcoming elections.
The national day began in 2012, and is always held on the fourth Tuesday of September.
National Voter Registration Day is meant to encourage people to register to vote, who may not be already.
According to its website, over 800,000 voters registered on this day in 2018.
For more information from the Secretary of State’s website, click here.
Register and vote Republican or Ned Lamont will continue to tax you and share that money with his fellow criminal Dems like Jailbird Joey Ganim and Eddie Perez. And don't forget, Ned's new round of needless taxes start Oct 1'st.
