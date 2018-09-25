Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.
For anyone who isn’t registered to vote in the upcoming election, now is the time to do it.
"It's really, really exciting to be part of this really important event that lifts up our democracy and allows people have their voices heard on things very important to them," said Heather Chandor, vice president of Operations at Middlesex YMCA, which was one of the sites available for people to register on Tuesday.
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they missed a registration deadline, didn't update their registration, or weren't sure how to register.
The first National Voter Registration Day was observed in 2012 and since then, the events have been aimed at making sure everyone has the chance to vote.
"We can do it online right here and if people don't feel comfortable doing it online, we have paper forms. We'll even mail them in for them, we'll save them a stamp," Chandor said.
Tuesday, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said more than 200,000 new voters through online voter registration since the system was instituted in 2012.
“Connecticut has become one of the best states in terms of ease of registering to vote, but I won’t rest until every eligible voter can register and every registered voter votes,” said Merrill said. “Online Voter Registration and Automatic Voter Registration through the [Department of Motor Vehicles], along with Election Day Registration, give Connecticut voters options as to when, where, and how they can register. Today, on National Voter Registration Day, make sure you are registered to vote, if you are not, please register, and make a plan to vote on Election Day.”
According to the Secretary of the State denies Merrill's office, more than 275,000 people have registered to vote in Connecticut since 2016.
More than 43,000 18 to 25 year old’s have registered to vote since Donald Trump was elected president.
Sign up events are being held across the state on Tuesday, as the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 30.
To find an event close to you, click here.
• Wheeler Clinic and Health Equity Solutions Voter Drive September 25, 2018, 9:00 AM Wheeler Clinic 43 Woodland Street Hartford, CT 06105 Get Details & RSVP
• Get Out the Vote September 25, 2018 • 9:30 AM Hartford Public Library 500 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103 Get Details & RSVP
• Voter Registration Day at the Middlesex YMCA September 25, 2018 • 7:30 AM Middlesex YMCA 99 Union Street Middletown, CT 06457-3430 Get Details & RSVP
• SARAH Inc - North Haven - Voter Registration Event 2018 September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM SIA North Haven 556 Washington Ave North Haven, CT 06473 Get Details & RSVP
• SARAH Inc - Madison - Voter Registration Event 2018 September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM SIA Madison 51 Boston Post Road Madison, CT 06443 Get Details & RSVP
• Register to Vote at The Salvation Army September 25, 2018 • 9:30 AM The Salvation Army 316 Pleasant Street Willimantic, CT 06226 Get Details & RSVP
• National Voter Registration Day at Willimantic Public Library September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Willimantic Public Library 905 Main Street Willimantic, CT 06226 Get Details & RSVP
• Voter Registration Day at Covenant Soup Kitchen September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Covenant Soup Kitchen 220 Valley Street Willimantic, CT 06226 Get Details & RSVP
• SARAH Inc - Westbrook - Voter Registration Event 2018 September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM SIA Westbrook 1620 Boston Post Road Westbrook, CT 06498 Get Details & RSVP
• Voter registration Day at you Library September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Millbrook Library 3 Friendly Lane Millbrook, NY 12545 Get Details & RSVP
• National Voter Registration Day Wilton League of Women Voters September 25, 2018 • 3:00 PM Wilton Library 137 Old Ridgefield Rd Wilton, CT 06897 Get Details & RSVP
• National Voter Registration Day Wilton League of Women Voters September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Panera Bread on Main Ave. Norwalk,Ct 650 Main Ave Norwalk, CT 06851 Get Details & RSVP
• National Voter Registration Day: Everything you wanted to know about voting..but were afraid to ask September 25, 2018 • 6:00 PM South Norwalk Branch Library 10 Washington Street Norwalk, CT 06854 Get Details & RSVP
• Voter Registration Drive September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Homeless Hospitality Center 325 Huntington St. New London, CT 06360 Get Details & RSVP
• Hispanic National Voter Registration Day - Access, Resources and Information September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut 165 State Street, Suite 102 New London, CT 06320 Get Details & RSVP
• National Voter Registration Day at Bill Memorial Library September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Bill Memorial Library 240 Monument St Groton, CT 06340 Get Details & RSVP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.