HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marks the final day for eligible Connecticut residents to register to vote before Election Day.
Monday, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill encouraged every eligible Connecticut voter to register ahead of the Oct. 27 deadline.
Potential voters can register at myvote.ct.gov/register by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and in person at their registrars of voters’ office in town hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by mail so long as the registration is postmarked by Tuesday. Connecticut residents can check their registration and look-up their polling place at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.
Connecticut also has Election Day in-person registration, but Merrill strongly encouraged potential Connecticut voters to register in advance and skip any lines that may form on Election Day.
“Connecticut has a record breaking number of registered voters right now – don’t be left out," she said. "[Tuesday] the last day to register prior to Election Day, so go to myvote.ct.gov/register or to your town hall to join your friends, family, and neighbors and register to make your voice heard. I am working with the local election officials in each to town to ensure that every eligible voter registers, and that every registered voter votes – we need you to register and then make a plan to vote.”
Time is also running out to register to mail absentee ballots. With the election just 8 days away, there are no guarantees the Post Office will deliver a ballot in time.
The best thing to do is drop off your absentee ballot in white boxes, which are at all town halls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.