(WFSB) - Tuesday is the last chance for non-registered voters in Connecticut to make sure their voices will be heard this election.
Connecticut residents have until 11:59 p.m. to register online. Go to myvote.ct.gov/register to register.
A guide to Election Day in Connecticut
You can also register in person at your local registrar's office between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by mail as long as the registration is postmarked by today.
There's been a huge interest in the 2020 election, with a record number of people registering to vote.
"This morning was really busy with people coming in to register to vote," said Sue Larsen, South Windsor's Democratic Registrar of Voters.
While Town Hall is closed because of COVID-19, the town created a special vestibule in the lobby area so that people can register to vote and do other town business.
Connecticut does allow folks to register to vote on Election Day, but it won't be available at every polling location. Here's the list of the designated areas where you'll be able to register on Election Day.
This election is like no other, with Connecticut is seeing a record number of registered voters, nearly 2.3 million.
So far, more than 670,000 people have requested absentee ballots. Almost 500,000 of those absentee ballots have been returned.
There is still time to get an absentee ballot.
“We offer them, the absentee ballot application, and then they can fill it out and put it in the ballot box or we can bring it over to the town clerk’s office, which is right across from here, and they can get the ballot by mail,” Larsen said.
At this point, it’s not advisable to mail your absentee ballot because there’s not guarantee it will arrive on time, which is Election Day by 8 p.m.
“Register to vote if you aren’t already registered. And if you are registered, make a plan a to vote," said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.
Connecticut voters can also check their registration and look up their polling place here.
