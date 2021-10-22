HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The last day to register to vote to be able to participate in the general election is next week.
Absentee ballots are available for Election Day 2021.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office said Oct. 26 is the final day to be registered.
Future voters can do that online here by 11:59 p.m. on that date.
They can also go in-person to their registrar of voters' office in their town or city hall between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on that date.
A registration can also be mailed if it's postmarked by Oct. 26.
“Every Connecticut voter must and will have the opportunity to cast their ballots safely and securely," Merrill said. "If you aren’t yet registered, don’t wait! Register now at myvote.ct.gov/register or your local town hall, and make a plan to vote on Election Day. Your vote is your voice.”
Voters can look up their registration status here.
Connecticut does have same-day registration on Election Day; however, Merrill strongly encouraged potential Connecticut voters to register in advance and skip any lines that may form that day.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
