HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tumultuous weather, along with the humidity, may make a return on Wednesday.
Tuesday marked the 5th heat wave of the year, as the temperature hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
it's official! with a high of 90° at @Bradley_Airport, our 5th heat wave of the year is in the books... it won't last another day as we're expecting clouds with rain/storms tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SkTAD2ZTCO— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) August 20, 2019
A warm front arrives overnight, which will drag the humidity back into the state.
Clouds will move in Wednesday morning, along with some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The risk for strong to severe storms comes for Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing potential damaging winds and hail and torrential downpours and lightning.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert on Tuesday as a result.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed the state in its "slight risk" category for severe weather.
"An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Since there will be so much moisture in the air, storms will also produce torrential downpours, which could lead to localized flash flooding," DePrest said.
Temperatures will be in the 80s.
"Showers and thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow night, although they will gradually diminish in coverage and in intensity," DePrest said.
Overnight will be muggy with lows between 68 and 74 degrees.
Thursday, there will be another chance for rain/storms with the arrival of a cold front that eventually brings an end to the heat/humidity.
Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The cold front will move offshore Thursday night and start to take the humidity with it.
Overnight lows then should be in the 60s.
Showers could linger into early Friday with clearing thereafter.
Relief from the humidity will come Friday and it should last through the weekend.
The weekend and beyond looks stellar, with low humidity, seasonable temps and lots of sunshine.
