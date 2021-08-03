MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday, Aug. 3, marks 11 years since the deadly workplace shooting at Hartford Distributors Inc. in Manchester.
On Aug. 3, 2010, eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the facility.
Monday marked 10 years since eight lives were lost when a gunmen opened fire at Hartford Distributors in Manchester.
The gunman was a Hartford Distributors employee.
To memorialize the victims, eight stainless steel pillars stand on the grounds of Hartford Distributors Inc.
