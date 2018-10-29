HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marks the final day for eligible Connecticut residents to register to vote in advance of Election Day.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said it must be done online by 11:59 p.m., in person at town hall, at the DMV or another state agency on Tuesday.
It can also be done by mail as long as it's postmarked by Oct. 30.
“[Tuesday] is the last day to register prior to Election Day, and our goal is to make sure that every eligible voter registers, and every registered voter votes," said Denise Merrill, secretary of the state. "If you aren’t yet registered, don’t wait! Register now at myvote.ct.gov/register or at your local town hall, and make a plan to vote on Election Day and make your voice heard.”
Connecticut does have same-day voter registration. However, Merrill strongly encouraged people to register in advance to skip any lines that may form on Election Day.
