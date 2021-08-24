NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marked move-in day for students at several schools in the state.
Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven allowed some students into their dorms on campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Freshmen move-ins have been staggered throughout the day.
Sophomores were scheduled to return to campus on Wednesday.
Unloading the family’s car and filling a bin up with her dorm room belongings, Helena Lang was all set to start her freshman year.
“All my senior year I’ve been distancing learning, so it’s kind of like a new feeling, going back into the classroom, so it’s kind of exciting,” she said.
There was plenty of excitement on the Southern campus Tuesday morning.
For Nicholas Garcia, the first day on his college campus brings a mix of emotions.
“Scary, nervous, very intimidated,” Garcia described.
That went for his mom too.
“It’s nerve racking, it’s exciting, it’s all the emotions in one, but they have to go eventually, so I’m happy for him,” Nanette Garcia said.
While students get settled in, Southern is also making sure they’re staying safe.
On Tuesday morning, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was on campus, advocating for the importance of getting everyone vaccinated.
Right now, 87 percent of Southern students have updated their status with the school.
For those who get an exemption, they’ll have to wear masks, continue with social distancing, participate in weekly testing, and they could even be restricted from attending some in-person events.
“We have seen an uptick in students who initially asked for an exemption, who are now getting vaccinated as a result of the Delta variant, so I anticipate that the vaccinated numbers will continue to go up,” said Joe Bertolino, president of SCSU.
Classes begin Aug. 26.
